2,200 years old inscription found in Manjira Valley in Telangana

Hyderabad: A team comprising M A Srinivasan, researcher on Buddhist History and consultant Buddhavanam Project, Y Bhanu Murthy, Chief Caretaker, Department of Heritage, Telangana and B Shankar Reddy, surveyor and archeological explorer discovered a label inscription (minor inscription) comprising of five letters in Brahmi script and Prakrit language in Maltummeda village in Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district on August 6, 2020. This inscription dates back to 2nd century BC written in Ashokan Brahmi script.



Munirathnam Reddy, eminent epigraphist who is the Director, Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India said, "This becomes the earliest inscription in Telangana found till date." The inscription 'Mādhavachhaṁda' (can be pronounced as 'Madhavachamda', presently presumed as the name of a person. The inscription is located on a big boulder on a small hillock on the south east side of the village around 500 meters away from Manjira river.

This finding gains prominence as it strengthens the historicity of sites like Bodhan, Kondapur which are on Manjeera-Godavari valley through which the genesis and growth of Satavahana empire can be traced said Munirathnam Reddy.

The inscription is older than the ones found in Kotilingala, Mukkatraopeta, Dhulikatta and other Satavahana sites. Basing on the period this dates back to early Satavahana phase in Telangana. M A Srinivasan, says, "This finding should encourage researchers to search for more evidence of historical past in Manjeera Valley. Though through this inscription we cannot conclude much regarding to religious aspect or any other of those times, it definitely points out to the habitation and civilisation in that area."

Maltummeda village has a centuries-old history dating back to pre-historic times. Rock paintings and cave shelters in the same village have been found which precedes the inscription. The village has temple of medieval period which is renovated in recent times and a stepwell, which is aesthetically built. This means this village has a continuous history of habitation since Stone Age (Neolithic age) , says the team.















