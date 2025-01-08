23 BC hostel students suffer food poisoning

Karimnagar: Students of Mahatma Jyotiba Pule BC Hostel fell ill in Sharma Nagar, Karimnagar, on Tuesday.

Currently 23 students have fallen ill and shifted to the hospital by the staff. The students had a meal of cauliflower and sambar at night, finished their study hours. In the late hours itself, they were troubled by stomach pain and vomiting. In the early morning, the staff noticed the students were suffering with diarrhea and shifted them to the hospital.

On learning about the incident, Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to district Collector Pamela Satpathy and enquired about the health condition of the students, instructed to take the necessary precautions. Karimnagar RDO Maheshwar went to the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the students.