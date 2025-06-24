2,600 people cheated in fake lucky draw scheme

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): A major financial scam has come to light in Miryalaguda town where unsuspecting citizens were duped by a fake lucky draw scheme operated under the name RK Enterprises. The organizers, K Ramesh, K Koteshwar Rao, and Bachalakuri Srinivas, promised valuable prizes in monthly lucky draws in return for a Rs 1,000 monthly subscription from each member.

According to police and victims, the scheme began in October 2023 and ran until January 2025, collecting money from around 2,600 members across Miryalaguda, Garidepally, Nereducharla (Suryapet district), and bordering villages in Andhra Pradesh. Participants were assured they would receive high-value prizes, including a bumper car prize in the final draw.

The victims paid Rs 1,000 per month for 15 months, totalling an estimated Rs 4 crore. Though the organizers initially handed out Rs 15,000 worth of items to a few winners, they suddenly discontinued the scheme without notice, failing to conduct the promised bumper draw.

As members began seeking refunds or explanations, they discovered the organizers had gone missing. One victim, Morugu Venkatamma from Kalalwada in Miryalaguda, filed a complaint with the One Town Police, revealing the fraud. The agent who enrolled her, Mandari Malleshwari, and main organizer Ramesh were named in the FIR.

Following this complaint, several other victims also approached the police. It is estimated that 900 victims reside in Miryalaguda alone, with many more across the region. Circle Inspector Moteeram confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded funds.