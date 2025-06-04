Live
3 arrested for manufacturing fake cotton seeds
Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): In a major crackdown on agricultural fraud, three individuals involved in the production of fake cotton seeds were arrested by the District CCS and Tirumalagiri Police, in coordination with officials from the Agriculture Department. Acting on a tip-off, the authorities conducted inspections in the Tirumalagiri Police Station limits and uncovered a large quantity of counterfeit seeds. Approximately 308 kg of spurious cotton seeds, valued at around Rs 4,62,000, were seized during the operation.
The investigation also led to the confiscation of equipment used in the manufacturing process, including a processing motor, several plastic drums, 15 acid cans, and containers labelled with ‘Shine Star 03,’ which were being used to package the fake seeds.