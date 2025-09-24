3 arrested for rape and murder of woman

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police have arrested three persons in connection with the kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of a 32-year-old woman at Kismatpur, Rajendranagar on September 14.

Police identified the accused as Gulam Dastagir Khan alias Rehan Five Star (26), and Mohd Imran alias Danram (25), both auto drivers from Tolichowki, and Meka Durga Reddy alias David (33), a car driver from Langer Houz.

All the accused persons were previously involved in criminal cases.

According to DCP Rajendranagar, Cyberabad Ch Srinivas, the victim had been missing for three days when she was spotted intoxicated near Pillar No 143. She was then lured into an auto by Durga Reddy, who bought her beer and biryani before assaulting her near KLCC Function Hall, Sathmrai. He then dropped her at Pillar No 306, Aramghar X Roads, where Dastagir and Imran coerced her into their rented auto.

They drove her to the Kismatpur Bridge, where they gang-raped her. When she resisted, Dastagir fatally assaulted her with sticks, and they fled, leaving her body in the bushes.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team, along with the Rajendranagar police, used footage from CCTV cameras installed on the roads to identify and track down the accused. All three were arrested on Monday and have since been remanded.