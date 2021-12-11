3 children go missing in Sangareddy, traced

Three children who went missing from their home in Gautham Nagar of Patancheru were found by the police within hours after the complaint was filed.



Going into details, three children left their home on Saturday. The parents searched for them with neighbours and friends until midnight but failed to trace them. Later, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.



The police responded swiftly and launched a hunt for the children and found them hiding in an isolated place near their house. When inquired, it was learned that the children was chided by their parents for not going to school following which they left their home.



The children were handed over to their parents.

