3 gates of Musi project lifted

Nalgonda: Three crest gates of Musi project were lifted by the project engineers after water level reached the maximum storage capacity. The water level in the project reached 644.6 feet as against 645 feet full reservoir level. Currently, water storage touched 4.36 TMCs as against total storage capacity of 4.46 TMCs.

The project officials had earlier alerted the people living in downstream areas four days ago saying there was a chance for lifting of the gates of the project at any point of time.

As the inflow to the project came down, the project gates were not lifted.

Due to rain in the last two days, the inflow to the project again increased, which prompted the project officials to lift the gates of the project.