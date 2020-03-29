3 held for selling fake sanitizers in Hyderabad

Three people were held on Saturday for selling fake sanitizers here in the city. The South Zone Task force arrested the trio from Mirchowk and Bhavani Naga and seized 188 sanitizer bottles worth Rs 20,000 from them.

According to the police, Wajid (56), who usually prepares homeo medicine decided to prepare sanitizers after a spike in its demand. He prepared the sanitizers at home and sought the help of a medical representative Shakiruddin (29), a trader Syed Azharuddin (30) and Abdul Wasi (26) to sell them with different brand logos.

The Task force police who were inspecting medical shops in Bhavani Nagar and Mirchowk found the fake sanitizers and arrested Wajid, Shakiruddin and Azharuddin.

They registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab Wasi who is at large.