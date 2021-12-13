  • Menu
3 killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts in the wee hours on Monday.

In the first case, a mother and daughter were dead on the spot after a lorry rammed into their bike. The incident occurred when a person identified as Brahmachary was returning to his home from Gummadidala with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred. His wife and daughter died on the spot.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hopsital.

In Siddipet district, a woman died after an auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a speeding car at Kondakandla village of Kondapaka mandal.

According to Kukunoorpalli SI Sairam, the accused, Shashi Bharat, a native of Ramadugu in Karimnagar was proceeding towards Gajwel after visiting Komuravelli temple when his car rammed into an auto-rickshaw. While a woman died on the spot, five others sustained serious injuries. The body was sent to Gajwel area hospital for autopsy.

