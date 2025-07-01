3 lakh Indiramma houses sanctioned for underprivileged: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that three lakh houses have so far been sanctioned under the new Indiramma housing scheme, with 1.23 lakh of these currently in various stages of construction. The state government has set an ambitious target to construct 4.5 lakh houses in total, allocating 3,500 houses per constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

The Congress Government in Telangana has now sanctioned three lakh houses under this flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme, which aims to provide permanent shelter to the poor across the state. This large-scale initiative forms a crucial part of the government’s broader mission to eliminate huts and establish Telangana as a model state in providing housing for the underprivileged. Minister Srinivas Reddy highlighted the scheme’s unique nature, stating, “While no other state government in the country is constructing houses for Rs 5 lakh each, Telangana is going ahead and building them without depending on central housing schemes.”

He further asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Indiramma government is actively turning the dreams of the poor into reality. “In the past, the poor in Telangana could only dream of owning a home due to the negligence of the previous government. That dream is now becoming a reality,” he explained.

To further support the construction efforts, the government is generously offering 40 metric tonnes of sand free of cost for each house. Moreover, to ensure utmost transparency and eliminate any delays, payments for house construction are being credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts every Monday, as noted by the minister.

Minister Srinivas Reddy urged officials to focus intently on improving performance in districts that are currently lagging behind in implementation and to expedite planning for the construction of houses in urban areas. With significant progress already being made in rural Telangana, he directed officials to identify all available land in towns and cities and prepare concrete action plans for immediate implementation.