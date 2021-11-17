3 of family held for house burglaries in Hyderabad

Three people of a family including a teenage girl was arrested by the Kamatipura police for their involvement in four theft cases. The police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 6.5 lakh from them.



The arrested were identifies as Zakiya Begum (43), a homemaker, Mohd Abdul Saleem (40), a vendor and their daughter Ayesha Siddiq (19), a domestic help. The family resides at Vattepally in Mailardevpally.

According to the police, the three people conducted recce of residential colonies in Chandulal Baradari, Gulshan Nagar and Ghazi Banda and surroundings and search for houses with their doors open.

The police said that one of them enters the open house casually and steal any valuables randomly while the others wait outside to keep a watch on the surroundings. The police added that the gang was earlier involved in similar cases in Santoshnagar, Bhavaninagar and Madannapet.