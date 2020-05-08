3 students injured as a dispute during cricket match turn into battle in Warangal

A dispute that erupted while playing cricket match led to the students thrashing each other with the bats, wickets and sticks. Three students have been injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Getting into the details, the students of Kazipet high school were playing a cricket match to kill the time during the lockdown. However, a dispute arose between them and the students started attacking each other with the cricket equipment. The Kazipet police registered a case and launched an investigation.

It is learned that the two teams involved in the match had an argument over batting which eventually led to the attack.

The cricket dispute caught the attention of the public who vented out anger at the officials for being negligent. While the government is asking the people to stay indoors due to the spread of coronavirus, the students were involved in the cricket ignoring the lockdown norms. The police are probing into the incident.