3 succumb to injuries after ghastly mishap

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident, 3 people who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident that took place near Bavupet of Kothapalli mandal on Thursday night, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital on Friday.

The deceased were as Mallaiah, Odemma and Harika.

According to reports, the deceased hail from Munjampalli of Manakondur mandal. The trio were grievously injured when an autorickshaw wherein they were traveling towards Vemulawada overturned near Bavupet late on Thursday night.

They were shifted to district headquarters hospital where they died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, a daily wage labour died after a sharp iron rod pierced through his head after he fell on the rods used to construct a culvert near Huzurabad town on Friday morning.

According to sources, a youth identified as Raju accidentally fell on iron rods arranged to construct a culvert near RTC depot in Warangal road of Huzurabad town at 10 am. While walking on the road, Raju fell on the road after he fainted. One of the rods pierced through digastric muscle to the top of the head. Local people alerted 108 service ambulance. The ambulance crew brought Raju out of the culvert by cutting the iron rod with a cutter. Later, he along with rod was shifted to Huzurabad government hospital from where he has been referred to Warangal hospital for better treatment. However, Raju succumbed to injuries while shifting to Warangal. An orphan, Raju was leading life by working as a daily wage labourer. He is staying in the RTC depot area.