300th Birth Anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar at G. Narayanamma Institute

The G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) Women’s Engineering College hosted a grand event celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Yodharani Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar today at 2 PM in the IT Seminar Hall. The celebration is part of a larger initiative organized by the ABRSM-TS, which aims to conduct 300 programs across higher educational institutions in Telangana from February 24 to March 8, 2025.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from college principals, deans, conveners, co-convenors, heads of departments, teachers, and around 180 students. The program commenced with a warm welcome by Convener Dr. K. Shyamala Devi, followed by a ceremonial lamp lighting.

Principal Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy highlighted the inspirational leadership of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, expressing how her life lessons continue to resonate with contemporary society. JNTUH R&D Director Prof. V. Kamakshi Prasad shared insights on Ahilyabai Holkar’s immense wisdom and encouraged women to pursue excellence in various fields.

The chief guest, Shri Gunta Laxman, National Joint Managing Secretary, delivered a thought-provoking message emphasizing the importance of setting goals, learning India’s rich history, and contributing to societal development. He inspired students to embody generosity and a spirit of service for the nation’s growth.

Puducherry University Vice Chancellor Professor P. Prakash Babu also addressed the audience, discussing the revival of the Indian knowledge system. He urged students to uphold fundamental values and play an active role in national progress.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, a book titled "Lokamata Devi Ahilya Bhai Holkar" was officially launched during the event, further commemorating Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy.

The celebration aimed to foster values of patriotism, leadership, and social responsibility among students. The program was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including the organizing committee members, deans, heads of departments, and faculty members.

The event concluded with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem, led by the students, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.

This celebration not only honored a remarkable historical figure but also sought to instill key values in the next generation, ensuring the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar endures.