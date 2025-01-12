Live
- BJP announces Mohan Singh Bisht as Mustafabad candidate for February 5 Delhi polls
- BJP to seek EC probe into source of AAP’s crowd funding
- BJP will give house to all homeless in Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva
- Key India-Nepal meeting discusses ways to combat unauthorised trade
- Telangana Mourns the Loss of Former MP Manda Jagannadham
- Next-Gen Global Delivery Hub Opens in Hyderabad
- Youth Inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Sindhanoor Village Sets an Example of Community Service
- Swami Vivekananda’s Ideals Inspire Youth: Grand Celebration in Ieeja
- Felicitation Ceremony for Newly Elected BJP Presidents in Aiza
31 Bags of Illegal Ration Rice Seized in Venkataapur
Gadwal: In a major operation, the Aija Police Station authorities seized 31 bags of ration rice weighing 12 quintals from a shed in Venkataapur. The rice was found in possession of a 28-year-old man named Rajagopal, a resident of Venkataapur.
Speaking to the media, SI Vijaya Bhaskar stated that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the ration rice and whether it was part of an illegal diversion scheme.
The police are actively working to curb illegal practices involving the misuse of government-supplied ration goods intended for the underprivileged. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.
