31 Bags of Illegal Ration Rice Seized in Venkataapur

Gadwal: In a major operation, the Aija Police Station authorities seized 31 bags of ration rice weighing 12 quintals from a shed in Venkataapur. The rice was found in possession of a 28-year-old man named Rajagopal, a resident of Venkataapur.

Speaking to the media, SI Vijaya Bhaskar stated that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the ration rice and whether it was part of an illegal diversion scheme.

The police are actively working to curb illegal practices involving the misuse of government-supplied ration goods intended for the underprivileged. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.