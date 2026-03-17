364 drunk drivers caught in traffic police drive

The traffic police caught 364 drivers, who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the two day special drive.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad limits. The police in a drive against the drunk and driving caught 364 offenders between March 13 and 14.

Of the total offenders, 313 were two-wheelers, 25 were three-wheelers, and 26 were four-wheelers and other vehicles. As many as 27 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail, along with a fine, said the police officer.