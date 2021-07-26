3.9 Lakh families to get ration cards in Telangana says Minister Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has launched a programme to issue food security cards to 3.9 lakh families in Telangana. Around 16,000 families in Nizamabad district will benefit from this new programme, said Legislative Affairs and R&B Minister Prashant Reddy.

The Minister on Monday distributed food security cards to the newly sanctioned beneficiaries at the Munnur Kapu Sangh building in Balkonda.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 87 lakh families in the State already have ration cards and four lakh people have applied for the new cards and 3 lakh 9 thousand have been identified as eligible by the authority through field inquiry and recommended for issuance of the cards.

Prashant said the number of food security cards in Nizamabad district has now increased to four lakh six thousand with the issuance of 16 thousand new cards while three lakh 90 thousand families already had the cards. The Minister said the cards would provide food security to 12 lakh people in the district.

In Balkonda constituency, 71,221 families have cards and 3,634 eligible families have been issued new cards, the Minister said. The Minister said 74,855 families in the constituency have received the cards, which will benefit two and a half lakh people as against three lakh people in the entire constituency.

