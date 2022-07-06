4 children rescued from industry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: About four children working in an company were rescued by the Rachakonda police as part of Operation Muskan VIII on Wednesday. The company owner was arrested.

Acting on the sources, a police team raided Rishoub Industries at Mangalpally village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

"All the four children, aged between 11 and 17 years, were trafficked from Chhattisgarh and detained at sheds located on the company premises. The management was exploiting them in contravention of the labour laws," the Rachakonda police said, adding that the children were made to work for 10 hours and were paid just Rs.270.

The owner of the company, N Naresh Jain (53), was arrested. A case was registered and an investigation underway.