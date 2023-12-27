4 counters will be set up per ward in GHMC: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Congress government has taken steps to implement the six guarantees. Free transport facility has already been provided to women in RTC under the Mahalakshmi scheme and now the government has decided to implement the other guarantees as soon as possible. As a part of this, a public administration programme has been undertaken to receive applications from eligible people.

From December 28, that is from Thursday, officials are making arrangements to go to people and receive applications. Minister Sridhar Babu revealed to the media the arrangements made by the government under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in this state-wide programme.

Sridhar Babu, who is the in-charge of Rangareddy district and also an IT Minister, conducted a review with the officials along with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Banjara Bhavan. After that Sridhar Babu said that in each of the 150 wards of the greater area, four counters will be set up and public administration applications will be accepted.

He explained that there will be a team leader and seven members for each counter. He said that they will inform in advance about which day the counter will be set up in which basti in the ward.

Separate queues will be set up for women, disabled and elderly. Volunteers will also be made available for those who do not know how to fill applications. It has been explained that if a person do not apply on the day of setting up the counter due to unavoidable reasons, he/she will be given the opportunity to apply anytime till January 6. Apart from this, Minister Sridhar Babu said that a special software is being designed to receive applications online.