4 degree colleges to Ranga Reddy: Minister, MLAs thank CM KCR

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Vikarabad, Parigi and Uppal MLAs Dr Methuku Anand, Mahesh Reddy and Subhas Reddy on Sunday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan for sanctioning four new degree colleges to Ranga Reddy district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha said that the desire of students, parents and the people of the area would be fulfilled, and classes would commence from the present academic year in Vikarabad, Parigi, Maheshwaram and Uppal.

The legislators said that the Chief Minister had given the nod to set up new colleges as he promised during the Assembly elections.