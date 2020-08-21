4 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted due to heavy inflows

Nagarjuna Sagar project have been lifted to five-feet on Friday by the local MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah due to heavy inflows from the upstream Srisailam project. Four gates ofhave been lifted to five-feet on Friday by the local MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah due to heavy inflows from the upstream Srisailam project.

Around 3.45 lakh cusecs of flood water is being into the project and 29,712 cusecs was discharged into the canals and downstream. At present, the water-level in the reservoir touched 583.20 feet as against the full reservoir level 590 feet.

Meanwhile, the water capacity 289.3600 tmc out of the total capacity 312.04 tmc.

Also Read: Permission denied for visitors to watch water release from Nagarjuna Sagar

It was already notified that the police and Nandikonda municipal authorities denied permission for visitors to watch the water release from the project in view of of COVID-19 pandemic.

Project officials alerted people residing in the catchment areas of Krishna and Musi rivers have been alerted. They also asked the people and the fishermen not to venture into the waters as the flow is high.