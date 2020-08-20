Permission denied for visitors to watch water release from Nagarjuna Sagar in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. The officials decided to lift four gates of the project tomorrow at 11 am to release the water to downstream. The gates will be lifted for about five feet.

Nandikonda municipal authorities have taken the decision not to permit the visitors as it may spread the infection.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector of Nagarjuna Sagar said that the water level in the reservoir is nearing to Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and project gates will be lifted tomorrow. Also, the people residing in the catchment areas of Krishna and Musi rivers have been alerted. It may be notified that the Musi project gates were also lifted due to the heavy inflows.

District Superintendent of Police, Suryapet, R Bhaskaran asked the people and fishermen not to venture into the river as the water flow will be high.