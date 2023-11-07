  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

4 nomination papers are received in Gadwal district

4 nomination papers are received in Gadwal district
x
Highlights

As part of the Telangana state general assembly elections there were four nomination papers have been filed in Alampur and Gadwal constituencies.

As part of the Telangana state general assembly elections there were four nomination papers have been filed in Alampur and Gadwal constituencies.

Gongalla Ranjit Kumar from All India Forward block,and Subba Rao resident of Jampalli, from piramid party submitted their nominations to the election returning officer in Gadwal.

In another way V Madhanna from BJP SC morcha Gadwal district,and NI Meramma a retired MEO from Ieeja Municipality submitted their two sets of nominations as BRS candidate to Election returning officer in Alampur Constituency.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X