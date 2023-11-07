4 nomination papers are received in Gadwal district

As part of the Telangana state general assembly elections there were four nomination papers have been filed in Alampur and Gadwal constituencies.

Gongalla Ranjit Kumar from All India Forward block,and Subba Rao resident of Jampalli, from piramid party submitted their nominations to the election returning officer in Gadwal.

In another way V Madhanna from BJP SC morcha Gadwal district,and NI Meramma a retired MEO from Ieeja Municipality submitted their two sets of nominations as BRS candidate to Election returning officer in Alampur Constituency.







