4 positive cases in erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: As many as four coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases have been registered across erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday. All of them have attended Tablighi Jamaat, a religious event, between March 13 and 15 held in Delhi Nizamuddin.

According to Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya, two persons - one of them from Pasra of Govindaraopet mandal and the other one from Eturnagaram mandal, were tested positive for Covid-19. Both the persons are now undergoing treatment at the quarantine ward of the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

It may be mentioned here that both the persons had showed no symptoms of coronavirus before being tested. The Collector said that they have identified 26 persons, who were in contact with the two and shifted them to quarantine ward set up at the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Tadvai.

"As of now, these persons have no symptoms of Covid-19. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days. We have made arrangements for their stay. If anyone of them develops symptoms, we will shift them to the isolation ward in the area hospital in Mulugu," he said.

One person from Gaddigudem Thanda has been tested positive in Mahabubabad district. Six persons, who were in contact with him including the Sarpanch of the village, have been quarantined, the officials said.

Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila said that one person from Veldanda village has been tested positive for covid-19. As many as 75 villagers have been quarantined in social welfare school at Jangaon, she added.

On the other hand, Warangal Urban district administration is yet to release the status of Covid-19 cases.