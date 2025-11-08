42% quota: BC leaders call for united struggle

Gadwal: Leaders of the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), along with representatives from all-party committees, people’s organizations, student unions, and employee associations, declared that their struggle will continue until 42% reservations for BCs is achieved in education, employment, and politics.

Addressing a public meeting in KT Doddi Mandal on Friday, leaders highlighted the need to intensify pressure on the government to ensure fair representation and social justice for BC communities.

Gajula Krishna Reddy, L Bheemireddy, and Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu urged that the time has come for all BCs to demonstrate their collective strength and unity. They announced that a ‘BC Awareness Conference (BC Chaitanya Sadassu) will be held at Valmiki Bhavan, Gadwal, on November 9.

They urged all BC families and youth to participate in large numbers to showcase solidarity and raise a powerful voice for 42% reservations, even reaching the national capital, Delhi. Krishna Reddy highlighted the importance of political pressure in achieving these reservations. He alleged that certain vested interests are attempting to divide BC unity by offering electoral tickets or minor benefits, and warned people to remain vigilant against such tactics.

“This is not merely an agitation against governments,” Krishna Reddy clarified, “but a struggle for the very survival and dignity of the Bahujan communities.”