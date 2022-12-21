45 Data Entry operators appointed for Kanti Velugu

Mahabubnagar: As many as 45 Data Entry Operators have been appointed for the Kanti Velugu programmed being launched in the Mahabubnagar district hospital on Tuesday. Minister for Tourism, Sports, Excise and Prohibition Dr V Srinivas Goud handed over the employment offer letters to those who got selected for the job in the district.

In fact, earlier last week, the district health department had issued a notification announcing the filling up of 45 vacant data entry operators for a limited period of 5 months to serve in government hospitals providing the Kanti Velugu health services to the public. As part of this, the district health authorities invited applications from all the eligible candidates and shortlisted 45 candidates based on their eligibility and credentials.

While speaking during the event, the Excise Minister said that earlier the State government had launched the Kanti Velugu programme for only a brief period so that those who are having eye problems could get the eye healthcare services. However, now the government had thought that this programme must be provided on a continuous basis and as part of this, the government had decided to set up clinics at all major government hospitals to provided eye care services under the Kanti Velugu programme. "I wish the people will utilise the free of cost healthcare services provided by the government to the fullest extent and get benefited from it," Srinivas Goud said.

Later, Srinivas Goud handed over the appointment letters to the 45 people selected as Data Entry operators. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Shashikanth, Deputy DM&HO Bhaskar Nayak and others took part in the programme.