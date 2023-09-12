Live
48-hr stir for mango market in Kollapur
Kollapur: BJP district president Elleni Sudhakar Rao is spearheading a 48-hour campaign for the establishment of a mango market in Kollapur, as the constituency is famous for mango orchards and high yield of crop in Telangana state. He said thousands of farmers depend on mango plantations in around 25,000 acres in the combined Palamuru district for their livelihood. The local market would help them cut transport costs and obtain good prices for their produce, he contended.
Rao lamented local farmers are forced to go to mandis in big cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai to sell mangoes. Often, they fail to get remunerative price and end up being saddled with huge debts, leading to financial distress.
The BJP is rallying mango farmers for pressing their demand for the establishment of a mango market in the Kolhapur constituency center. The protest started with the garlanding the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. If the local MLA does not heed their concerns and take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister KCR, the farmers said they would even block the CM’s convoy from coming to Kollapur constituency on September 16 and prevent him proceeding with the inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy project, they threatened.