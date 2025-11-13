5 agencies shortlisted to prepare design for Medigadda repairs: Uttam

Hyderabad: Five agencies have been shortlisted to prepare designs for the repair works of the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. One of them will be finalised after the upcoming meeting. The State Government is keen to sign MoUs only with IITs or other central agencies for preparing the barrage repair designs.

“Systematic and scientific efforts were underway to salvage the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project”, Irrigation Minister N UttamKumar Reddy said that the government’s priority was to restore the barrages responsibly so that the massive public expenditure incurred under the previous BRS regime could be safeguarded and put to proper use.

The government decided to engage independent, highly qualified technical institutions and consultants. “We approached the CWC for guidance on restoration. The CWC advised that designs be prepared by well-qualified and experienced technical experts, which they will vet, approve and guide through execution,” he explained. The government had invited Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from reputed firms. “Several companies have responded, and we are giving preference to those that have formal MoUs or tie-ups with premier institutions such as IITs or other Government of India technical bodies,” the minister added.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that once the floodwaters receded, a series of tests would be conducted by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), a Government of India organisation.

The shortlisted firms were required to have a proven track record in dam safety and tie-ups with reputed technical organisations. The selected consultant would use CWPRS data to prepare detailed designs and cost estimates for restoring all three barrages.

The minister made it clear that the entire cost of testing and repairs would be borne by the original contractors responsible for the damaged structures. He said the designs prepared by the consultants would be vetted by the CWC before execution begins.

“Work on rehabilitation will commence as soon as the water recedes and the final approvals are received from the CWC. Our goal is to ensure technical integrity, accountability, and full recovery of public assets,” he said.