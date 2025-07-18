Live
- Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple
- QIP fundraising hits 5-year high, SBI’s Rs 20,000 crore issue receives 4 times bids
- PM Modi announces Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time private sector employees at Motihari rally
- Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie Remuneration Is Turning Heads
- India vs England: Will Bumrah and Pant Play in the 4th Test? Latest Injury Updates
- 'Numbers speak louder than noise': BJP slams Congress for 'lies' on economy
- Amla Showdown: Which Form Packs the Most Health Punch – Raw, Powdered, or Dried?
- OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Agent: Sam Altman Says “You Can Feel the AGI”
- AP to play key role in Vikasit Bharat 2047, says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Training programme held for farmers
5 sand tractors seized for speeding
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Five sand tractors being driven at high speed and without driving licenses were seized by MVI Vasudeva Rao in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district...
Wanaparthy: Five sand tractors being driven at high speed and without driving licenses were seized by MVI Vasudeva Rao in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district on Thursday. While conducting vehicle checks in Malapalle and the outskirts of Pebbair, he found underage and unqualified youths driving the tractors recklessly. The vehicles were stopped and brought to the MVI office.
Cases were registered under driving without a license, without a permit, and without payment of road tax. The MVI stated that the five tractors were seized.
He warned that vehicles must be operated in accordance with traffic rules, failing which fines or legal action would be inevitable.
Next Story