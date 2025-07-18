5 sand tractors seized for speeding

Wanaparthy: Five sand tractors being driven at high speed and without driving licenses were seized by MVI Vasudeva Rao in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district on Thursday. While conducting vehicle checks in Malapalle and the outskirts of Pebbair, he found underage and unqualified youths driving the tractors recklessly. The vehicles were stopped and brought to the MVI office.

Cases were registered under driving without a license, without a permit, and without payment of road tax. The MVI stated that the five tractors were seized.

He warned that vehicles must be operated in accordance with traffic rules, failing which fines or legal action would be inevitable.