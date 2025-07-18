  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

5 sand tractors seized for speeding

5 sand tractors seized for speeding
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: Five sand tractors being driven at high speed and without driving licenses were seized by MVI Vasudeva Rao in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district...

Wanaparthy: Five sand tractors being driven at high speed and without driving licenses were seized by MVI Vasudeva Rao in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district on Thursday. While conducting vehicle checks in Malapalle and the outskirts of Pebbair, he found underage and unqualified youths driving the tractors recklessly. The vehicles were stopped and brought to the MVI office.

Cases were registered under driving without a license, without a permit, and without payment of road tax. The MVI stated that the five tractors were seized.

He warned that vehicles must be operated in accordance with traffic rules, failing which fines or legal action would be inevitable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick