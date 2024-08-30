50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy

Nalgonda: “Transforming Nalgonda into an education hub is my goal,” said R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. On Thursday, he spoke after laying the foundation stone for the new building of Komatireddy Prateek Memorial Government School, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crores, at Prakasham bazaar in Nalgonda.

The Minister emphasised that the Bottuguda school in Nalgonda was highly reputed. He noted that many scholars, engineers, officers, and doctors studied at this school since its inception in 1952. He expressed his distress at the school being run in a rented building with cramped rooms.

“This is why we decided to construct the Bottuguda Government School through the Prateek Foundation. Our aim is to develop it into a model school in Telangana that people from other areas would want to visit in the next six years,” said the Minister on the occasion.

He recalled that after constructing a new building for the Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Junior College, the number of students increased to 3,000. He highlighted that there was a stigma against government schools in society, and that it was everyone’s responsibility to eliminate it.

The Minister advised the students of Bottuguda Government School to aim for a perfect 10 GPA in the upcoming tenth-grade examinations. He announced that he would reward those who achieve a 10 GPA with Rs 50,000 from his personal funds, those who achieve a 9.7 GPA with Rs. 30,000, and those who achieve a 9.5 GPA with Rs. 20,000.

The Minister assured that the school construction would be completed by February and promised to provide shoes to the students from his funds within two days. He instructed the teachers working in the school to adopt students and strive to help them achieve a perfect 10 GPA.