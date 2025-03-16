50,000 people to attend CM’s meet today

Hanumakonda : “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting Station Ghanpur constituency to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 800 crore. On this occasion, a massive gratitude meeting with 50,000 attendees will be organized,” announced former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

On Saturday, Srihari, along with MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Jangaon District Collector Sheikh Rizwan Basha, and Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, inspected the public meeting arrangements at Shivunipalli, the constituency headquarters.

Later, addressing the media, Srihari stated that the CM will arrive at the venue at 12 pm on Sunday and officially launch development projects. He urged constituency residents, women, farmers, youth, lead-ers, and party workers to attend in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

He further revealed that tendering and agreements for these development projects have been complet-ed. “Work will begin immediately after the foundation stone is laid. Projects will be completed within 18 months and made accessible to the public,” he said.

He emphasized that his primary goal is the development of the constituency and fulfilling the promises made to the people.

He also praised CM Revanth for accelerating the state’s development.