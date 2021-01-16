510 get vaccinated in Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: As many as 510 healthcare workers, 30 each from 17 designated vaccination centres across five districts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar were administered Covid vaccine on Saturday.



According to health authorities from Mahbubnagar, as many as 120 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and ANMS were vaccinated across four centres including Government General Hospital in Mahbubnagar, Community Health Centre in Jadcherla, Primary Health Centre in Bhootpur and Health centre at Janampet in Moosapet mandal of the district.

"On the first day, we have vaccinated 30 people at four centres. So far, we have conducted the vaccination smoothly and all the health workers who were administered the vaccine were kept in separate rooms for 30 minutes. We have not reported any adverse effect after the vaccination," informed Krishna, District Medical and Health Officer, Mahbubnagar.

In Jadcherla, the vaccination drive was inaugurated by MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy and MP Manne Srinivas Reddy. The MP administered the first vaccination dose to ANM nurse Varalaxmi.

Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy launched the vaccination drive in Bhootpur and Moosapet primary health centres, while Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud launched the programme in Mahbubnagar. Along with the Minister, District collector S Venkat Rao, Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar and Government Medical College director Putta Srinivas along with Municipal chairman KC Narasimhulu and others were present.

In Wanaparthy, the vaccination was conducted at four centres of Atmakur, Wanaparthy, Khilaghanapur and Revally mandals. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the programme. In Gadwal, the vaccination drive was launched by MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu. Medical Officer of Gadwal district hospital Chandu Nayak was the first person to get the shot.

In Nagarkurnool district, vaccination was conducted in Timmajipet and Kalwakurthy centres.