51kg of ganja seized in Hyderabad, 3 held

Three people were arrested on Thursday by the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Ghatkesar police for allegedly selling ganja in the city. The police seized 51 kg of the contraband and cash from them, all over worth Rs 10 lakh.

The troika identified as Vamsi Naik, Raju Naik and Ratan Lal obtained ganja from Visakhapatnam to transport to Shirdi in car. While other two suspects A Nagaraju from Suryapet and Karan from Maharashtra were absconding.

The police said that Vamsi has been selling the ganja for the three years along with his friends. They obtained the ganja from Rs 2000 per kg and are selling it at Rs 7000 per kg. On Thursday, they procured it from one Naresh and caught by the police on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Ghatkesar while coming to Hyderabad.

An investigation is underway.