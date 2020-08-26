54 who received pension from Coronavirus infected person test positive in Telangana's Wanaparthy

As many as 54 persons who received pension from a coronavirus infected person has tested positive on Wednesday here at Peddadagada of Chinnambavi Mandal in Wanaparthy.

The infected persons said that they have received the pension money from a postman who visited their homes four days ago. It is learned that the postman who distributed the amount is unaware of the infection and is learned to have contracted it from a family member.

Around nine members in his family have tested positive for the virus following which the officials tested the samples of those who contacted him. On Monday, 250 villagers underwent the tests out of which, the results of 54 people came positive. All the infected persons were advised to be in home quarantine.

On Wednesday, 46 coronavirus cases were reported from Wanaparthy out of the total 3,018 cases registered across the state. The government has tested 61,040 samples in the last 24 hours out of which 3,018 turned positive and the results of 1,176 are pending.

As of today, the district had 21 containment zones. Around 337 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the district in the last one week.