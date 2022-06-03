  • Menu
5th phase of Palle Pragathi launched

Highlights

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, ZP Chairperson Anitha Reddy, ZPTC Avinash Reddy, MPP Prashanthi on Friday

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, ZP Chairperson Anitha Reddy, ZPTC Avinash Reddy, MPP Prashanthi on Friday inaugurated the 5th installment of Palle Pragati programme in Sardarnagar village of Chevella constituency.

On the occasion, the Minister said that Rs 9.8 crore is being sanctioned to 558 gram panchayats in the district under Palle Pragati programme, so far Rs 335 crore has been released under this programme in the district. She said that CM KCR is working for the development of the State as a visionary leader.

Dumping yards, Vaikuntha dams, nurseries, internal CC roads are built in every village. Palle Pragati programme is a testament to what villages were like in the past and how they are now. The government is developing schools in the State with a budget of Rs 7,000 crore in the "Mana Ooru-Mana Badi" programme.

Local leaders and activists were also present.

