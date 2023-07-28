6 drown in Jampanna Vagu

Mulugu: Jampanna Vagu in Mulugu district was in spate and six people from Kandai village were drowned in the vs when they were going to attend some function in Eturunagaram on Thursday. According to MLA Seetakka, Kandai village was facing worst situation and about 100 people were in distress. She said though the NDRF teams reached the village, they could not do much as the flood levels increased. Seetakka became emotional when she said all her pleas through media seeking government help to deploy a helicopter to rescue the affected people had fallen on deaf ears. Though the NDRF teams had done their best, the situation was such that they too could not do much, she added.In Warangal Hunter Road, about 200 girls spent harrowing time for 24 hours on the terrace of the hostel building since Wednesday night.



The girls said that flood water entered the hostel building and they moved to the terrace to save their lives. Though the hostel authorities arranged food, the main problem was regarding washrooms.



Residents of Moranchapalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 200 km from Hyderabad, spent anxious moments as the village was marooned by flash floods. It was a testing time for the NDRC teams to save the residents.