6 IPS officers in Telangana get promotion

Telangana: The state government has promoted six IPS officers in the state. The IPS officers of 2006 batch Sumathi, Srinivasulu, Venkateshwara Rao, Karthikeya, Ramesh Naidu and Satyanarayana were promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Karthikeya will serve as Nizamabad police commissioner, Ramesh Naidu will serve as vice-chancellor of Rajabahaddur Venkatarami Reddy police academy on DIG rank, Sumathi and Srinivasulu will serve as DIG in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

While Venkateshwara Rao has been appointed as Cyberabad joint police commissioner and as Madhapur DCP as well.