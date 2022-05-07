6-month-old boy kidnapped in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a few unidentified women kidnapped a six-month-old boy in Nizamabad. The shocking incident took place in Vinayakanagar, Nizamabad and it came to the light after the infant's mother who is a beggar approached the police.

According to the reports, a few unidentified women took the infant from his mother citing they will provide clothes to him. The mother who believed their words handed over her six-month-old boy to them and later found that they have escaped with her child.

After receiving the complaint, the police are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage and released the boy's picture.