6 National Highways sanctioned in erstwhile Khammam district

Khammam : In a significant infrastructure development, six national highways in the erstwhile Khammam district have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 655 crores. Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao made the announcement during a media conference at his camp office on Saturday.

Tummala explained that these projects were secured through persistent efforts, including presenting proposals to Union Ministers during the Chief Minister’s visits to Delhi. He recalled that he had initially proposed these roads during his tenure as the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister.

The details of the sanctioned roads include: Bypass road to Kottagudem Palvoncha at a cost of Rs 450 crores for 25 km; NH365A NH163G missing link at Rs 125 crores for 6 km; NH30 development for 7 km in Bhadrachalam town at Rs 50 crores; Foot over bridge at Kottagudem Collectorate at Rs 2.64 crores; Kotlu Kinnerasani for a new bridge next to the old one at Rs 20.22 crore; and Kodada Junction to Warangal Cross Road at Rs 7 crore.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared within the next three months to facilitate the commencement of these projects. Tummala emphasised the importance of the bypass road, highlighting that the increased traffic necessitated an alternative route to Kothagudem.

Reflecting on the past, Tummala mentioned that when the Vijayawada-Jagdalpur National Highway was granted, there was an intention to route Palvoncha village away from Rudrapur. “This led to the current need for a bypass road to ease traffic congestion as per the wishes of the local population,” he said.

The minister also discussed the development of Kothagudem district roads during the meeting.

