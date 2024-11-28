6 sentenced to life for murder

Gadwal: Ina significant judgment, the Principal District and Sessions Court Magistrate, K Kusha, sentenced six accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of`3,500 each for the brutal murder of an individual due to old enmity.

The crime occurred on February 2, 2016, in Chennipad village in Manopad mandal. Peda Kurumanna, a former village sarpanch, was attacked and killed with sharp weapons by the accused while he was fetching water home. The murder was motivated by past enmity linked to disputes from 2012 and the victim’s role as a witness in an earlier murder case involving the same group.

The casewas investigated by thenSI Bhagavanth Reddy and CI Venkateshwarlu. Following a thorough probe, a charge sheet was filed in court.Under the supervision of DSP Satyanarayana, current Manopad SI Chandra Kanth, CI Tata Babu, and other officials ensured the case proceeded effectively.

District SP T Srinivasa Raocongratulated the investigation officers, including CI Venkateshwarlu, SI Bhagavanth Reddy, ASI Anjayya, and Public Prosecutors Anand and Vinod Kumar for their diligent efforts in ensuring the conviction.