6-year-old murdered by step-father in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by his step-father here under Patancheru police station limits on Tuesday. The boy was identified as Arun Kumar.



Going into details, Narasimhulu (boy's father) and Aruna got married 11 years ago and has a son. A year ago, Narasimhulu died after being addicted to alcohol and Aruna married Vinay, an old friend of her. The couple started residing at Isnapur under Patancheru police station limits.

Vinay disliked Arun since he started living with her mother and used to thrash him frequently. On Tuesday, Vinay beat him black and blue following which Arun fell unconscious. Aruna who returned from work in the evening found his son in unconscious state and shifted him to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.