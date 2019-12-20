Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

600 given offer letters at job mela in Bhongir

600 given offer letters at job mela in Bhongir
Highlights

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advises the youngsters to enhance their skills

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advised the youth to enhance their skills and gain experience so that they become employable anywhere in the world. On the occasion of 8th death anniversary of Komatireddy Prateek, the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation has conducted a blood donation camp and a job mela at a private function hall in Bhongir.

Along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Venkat Reddy launched both the programmes. Addressing the gathering, Komatireddy said the Foundation has been extending services to the needy irrespective of their allegiance. He said that the Foundation has been working towards empowering students, youth, farmers and small enterprises by conducting various programmes in education, health and agriculture sectors.

The MP assured the youth of providing employment opportunities in association with various companies in this State. Collector Anita Ramachandran interacted with the candidates selected in the job mela and appreciated the efforts of the Foundation for providing employment opportunities to the youth of the region.

Meanwhile, 105 units of blood was donated by donors at the camp and 600 candidates were selected for jobs at the mela.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top