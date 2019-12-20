600 given offer letters at job mela in Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advised the youth to enhance their skills and gain experience so that they become employable anywhere in the world. On the occasion of 8th death anniversary of Komatireddy Prateek, the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation has conducted a blood donation camp and a job mela at a private function hall in Bhongir.



Along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Venkat Reddy launched both the programmes. Addressing the gathering, Komatireddy said the Foundation has been extending services to the needy irrespective of their allegiance. He said that the Foundation has been working towards empowering students, youth, farmers and small enterprises by conducting various programmes in education, health and agriculture sectors.

The MP assured the youth of providing employment opportunities in association with various companies in this State. Collector Anita Ramachandran interacted with the candidates selected in the job mela and appreciated the efforts of the Foundation for providing employment opportunities to the youth of the region.

Meanwhile, 105 units of blood was donated by donors at the camp and 600 candidates were selected for jobs at the mela.