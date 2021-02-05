6,000 Rachakonda cops to get vax jab in 4 days

Rachakonda: About 6,000 police personnel of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate would be vaccinated from Monday and the Covid vaccination process would be completed in four days.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Thursday said the staff should go for vaccination without fear and in case of any comorbidity, they should consult a doctor.Speaking at a mega health camp for the personal of LB Nagar zone police conducted by Medicare Hospitals, Smile Dental, Lotus Hospital and Maxivision Hospital, he said today's camp was second one.The first camp was organised in Malkajgiri zone.

In coming days, similar camps would be organised in YadadriBhuvangiri zone and CAR headquarters at Amberpet.LB Nagar DCP Sun Preet Singh, ACP Sridhar Reddy and representatives from respective hospitals were present.