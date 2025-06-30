67 Grievances Addressed Through Prajavani Program: Collector Santosh Ensures Prompt Resolution of Public Issues

Gaadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that public grievances are being resolved promptly and effectively through the Prajavani grievance redressal program, which is being conducted regularly to address the concerns of citizens in a timely manner.

On Monday, the Prajavani program was held at the Conference Hall of the Collectorate, where 67 applicants from different parts of the district submitted petitions seeking resolution of their issues. The Collector informed that these petitions covered a wide range of problems affecting the day-to-day lives of the people.

Emphasizing the importance of swift action, Collector Santosh directed the concerned department officials to give special attention to the applications received and take immediate steps for their resolution. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing a transparent and citizen-friendly governance system.

The Collector personally received the complaints, accompanied by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, ensuring that the grievances were documented properly and forwarded to the appropriate departments.

Various district-level officials from multiple departments were present at the session, taking note of the issues raised by the public and assuring them of necessary follow-up actions.

The Prajavani program continues to serve as a vital bridge between the public and the administration, reinforcing the district administration’s dedication to responsive governance and citizen welfare.