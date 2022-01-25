7 from Telugu States get Padma awards

Hyderabad: It is a matter of great pride for the people of Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that seven distinguished persons have been selected for the Padma awards.

While Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella were honoured jointly with Padma Bhushan, Darshanam Mogilaiah (Art), Ramachandraiah (Art), and Padmaja Reddy (Art) from Telangana awarded Padma Shri. From Andhra Pradesh, Garikapati Narasimha Rao (Literature/Education), Gosaveedu Shaik Hussain (Literature/Education), and Dr Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao (Medicine) would be honoured with Padma Shri.

Also, veteran Telugu actress Sowcar Janaki was honoured with Padma Shri. The actress has appeared in over 450 films, predominantly in Telugu and other South Indian languages.