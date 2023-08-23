7 infants death worries Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Infant deaths have become a matter of concern in Kamareddy district in the last few days. Seven children died within a month. The causes of death of these babies are not clear.



All of them were under four months old. Moreover, while the doctors are examining the children, the breathing of the children stops, which is causing a stir among the local people. Doctors of Kamareddy district and parents of children are worried about the death of children. The district medical officers informed the state officials about this.