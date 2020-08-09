78th Anniversary of Quit India Movement: Uttam raises Congressmen's spirits, terms KCR government a 'failure'

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the people to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement to reject tyrannical and anti-people regimes.

Speaking on the occasion of 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path adopted by him to dethrone the British were highly relevant in the present circumstances. Reddy said that the Congress had a rich history of launching successful movements to protect people's freedom and rights.

Uttam said the Congress brought freedom for the country and made it a strong nation. It was the Congress which granted statehood to Telangana as it wanted the people of this region to prosper without any hindrance. However, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has shattered the dream of Telangana.

"KCR has ruined all resources of Telangana and pushed the State to debts of over Rs 3 lakh crore in the last six years. He is silent on Andhra Pradesh stealing 11 TMCFT of water every day from Pothyreddypadu Project.

He is helping the AP government execute expansion of Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme which will deprive Telangana of 6.3 TMC FT of Krishna River water," he alleged. Reddy said the KCR government had completely failed to handle the coronavirus situation.

He expressed concern over the spread of the deadly virus in rural areas and demanded that the State government take measures on a war-footing basis to save people's lives.

The TPCC chief said the elections for Greater Hyderabad and Warangal municipal corporations could be held soon. He asked the party cadre to get prepared for the municipal polls.

Congress senior leaders including Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K Jana Reddy and others paid rich tributes to ex-MP Nandi Yellaiah who passed away on Saturday.