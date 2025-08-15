79th Independence Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor at Gadwal District BRS Party Office

Gadwal: The 79th Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner today at the District BRS Party Office in Gadwal town under the leadership of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Constituency BRS Party In-charge.

Alampur MLA Vijayudu and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu jointly hoisted the National Flag at the party office premises, amidst patriotic fervor. Before the flag hoisting, floral tributes were paid to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, and the Telangana Thalli statue located in the party office premises.

Extending greetings to the people of the constituency on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the leaders recalled the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters in the struggle against British rule. They highlighted that the British, who initially came for trade expansion, plundered India’s wealth and oppressed the people. Many leaders—Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Alluri Sitarama Raju and others—sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom. The leaders urged today’s youth to take inspiration from these great personalities and dedicate themselves to the service of the country.

The event saw the participation of Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala, G. Raghavendra Reddy, R. Kishore, Atukuri Rehman, Sri Ramulu, Raja Reddy, Pacharla Srinivasulu, Somashekar Reddy, Kurava Pallaiah, D. Shekhar Naidu, Ganjipeta Raju, S. Ramu Naidu, Ramakrishna Mudiraj, Tower Auto Muqbal, Chakradhar Reddy, Venkatesh Naidu, Md. Maj, Mahadevappa, Veeresh Goud, Jagadish, Muni Mourya, Parashuramu, Abraham, Narasimhulu, Govindu, Rajini Babu, Gonupadu Ramu, Nagaraju, Veeresh, party leaders, activists, and youth members.

Patriotic slogans and cultural spirit marked the celebrations, reflecting unity and pride in the nation’s achievements since Independence.