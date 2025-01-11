  • Menu
7th International Kite Festival Set to be held in Hyderabad January 13

Hyderabad is gearing up for a colorful celebration as it prepares to host the 7th International Kite Festival, coinciding with the traditional Sankranti festival. Organized by the state's tourism, language, and culture department, the festival will take place over three days, commencing on the 13th of this month at the iconic Parade Grounds.

Participants will include 50 skilled kite flyers from countries such as Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Additionally, the event will welcome 60 athletes from various Indian states including Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, creating a vibrant mix of international and domestic talent.

In anticipation of the festival, officials have made extensive arrangements to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors. Amenities will feature tents, drinking water stations, and a selection of toys for children. Each day, a spectacular kite show will be held, showcasing the artistry and skill of the participants from 10 am to 8 pm.

As the festival approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be a breathtaking display of creativity in the skies of Hyderabad.

