  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

8 held for organising matka gambling

8 held for organising matka gambling
x
Highlights

Police arrested 8 persons for organizing matka gambling in the town on Saturday evening.

Kagaznagar: Police arrested 8 persons for organizing matka gambling in the town on Saturday evening.

Based on information received that several individuals were involved in illegal offline Matka gambling near the Market Area and Gandhi Park in Kagaznagar town, police carried out a raid at gambling den and apprehended 8 individuals found participating in the gambling activity. They seized Rs 5,240 in cash. Cases have been registered against them, and investigations are underway.

Inspector Prem Kumar has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone found engaging in online or offline Matka, Satta, card games, or any illegal activities will face strict legal action.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick