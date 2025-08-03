8 held for organising matka gambling

Kagaznagar: Police arrested 8 persons for organizing matka gambling in the town on Saturday evening.

Based on information received that several individuals were involved in illegal offline Matka gambling near the Market Area and Gandhi Park in Kagaznagar town, police carried out a raid at gambling den and apprehended 8 individuals found participating in the gambling activity. They seized Rs 5,240 in cash. Cases have been registered against them, and investigations are underway.

Inspector Prem Kumar has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone found engaging in online or offline Matka, Satta, card games, or any illegal activities will face strict legal action.